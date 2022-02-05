MISHAWAKA — On the surface, Michigan City wasn’t expected to hang with host Mishawaka in Friday’s Class 4A sectional semifinals.
The Wolves not only received big performances from their senior stalwarts, it got a glimpse into the future as well.
With 28 points from his trio of senior starters and 17 more from freshman Paulecia Isom, Michigan City coach Mike Megyese was effusive in his praise, even after a 57-50 loss in which Mishawaka scored the final six points once City had gotten within one with just under three minutes remaining.
“They did everything we asked them to do,” Megyese said. “I’m extremely proud of, first, our seniors, but our whole team. I’m not sure how much anybody gave us a chance, but we knew we could win and we were good enough to win, it was just a few plays here and there and it got away from us.
“It stinks when your season ends like that when you do about everything you can.”
Michigan City (6-16) had runs of 8-0 and 7-0 in the second quarter, the latter giving it a brief lead before Mishawaka used an 8-0 counter to take a five-point halftime lead.
Falling behind by nine in the third, City turned up the pressure defensively and rattled off 13 in a row, eventually taking a one-point lead into the final quarter.
“We talked at practice the last few days about how it’s a game of runs,” Megyese said. “(Mishawaka) is a streaky team, we haven’t been a streaky team. Usually when we give up runs, we get ourselves in a little trouble.
“You gotta be able to answer runs and we did.”
The Wolves put three players in double figures led by Isom, who also added five rebounds and three steals, and knocked down a pair of deep 3s in her personal 8-0 run in the second.
“Paulecia played really, really well,” Megyese said. “She’s a freshman, but didn’t play like a freshman. She’s ready to take that next step.
“This is big for her confidence and is the type of thing that you think about that can carry over into next year.”
Its trio of senior starters in Ariana Lemons (10 points, 11 rebounds), Ashanti Sanders (10 points, nine rebounds) and Jaden Smallwood (eight points, six rebounds, six steals) left it all on the floor in their final game in a Wolves uniform.
“They scored those 28 points combined, but it wasn’t about the points,” Megyese said. “They played like they didn’t wanna go home and call it a year and did what seniors are supposed to do. It doesn’t always happen that way, but they played the way seniors are supposed to this time of year.
“You can say this and not mean it, but it’s true, they are better people than they are basketball players. We were so lucky to have had such great kids in these seniors. They’re fantastic.”
Freshmen Divine Woods and sophomores Ramirra Anderson, T’Mya Moore, Abigail Bartlett and Denasia Stokes provided key minutes off the bench.
“I’m proud of all our young kids, and no matter who we put in the ballgame, they all did something to help their team,” Megyese said. “We talked about not just playing for you, but for your teammates, like diving after loose balls and I thought they did that. They played the way you’re supposed to play the game – as a team, not an ‘I’, but as a team – and I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“They played good basketball and they represented Michigan City High School and the city of Michigan City very well.”
Led by Isom, the Wolves now turn their eyes to the future. Megyese said, minus a couple of games here and there over the second half of the season, the team started to make a bit of a move to show what it’s capable of.
“The last five, six games of the year, we really progressed in so many ways, our development as a program and as a team was there,” Megyese said. “We’re gonna hopefully take our development with our young kids and take it into next year. We know we were young this year in a lot of ways, and we were down about five players in this game for different reasons and we were still right there.
“That’s a credit to the kids and their hard work. I was very pleased with the effort and couldn’t be anything but pleased. The kids gave yeoman’s effort.”
Sophomore Asiah Shaffer was one of four players in double figures for Mishawaka (14-10), posting a game-high 19 points, including three 3s. Emma Wendt added 13, while Jadyn Handley and Kasha Davidovic scored 11 and 10, respectively.
