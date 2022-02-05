RENESSELAER -- As the final buzzer sounded Friday, there were several deep breaths and long exhales from the South Central ranks.
It wasn't supposed to be this difficult, right?
"Like the coaches said, from here on out, we're not going to blow teams out by a lot," Abbie Tomblin said. "North Judson's a good team. We were just frustrated with ourselves. We know how we were playing and how we can play. I don't know about the other seniors, but I know I was getting more nervous before the game. It could be our last and I don't want it to be. It's making sure you come out and play with everything you've got."
Down for almost the entirety of the first half against North Judson (5-18) in the Class 2A Rensselaer Sectional, the Satellites (24-0) surged in front in the third quarter, but still weren't out of the woods until the final seconds of a surprising 41-36 escape against the Bluejays.
"Survive and advance," S.C. coach Ben Anderson repeated. "We did not play well. Hats off to North Judson on their game plan. They were very aggressive and the officials let 'em play. The didn't have a single (second-half) foul until 1:18 left in the game. I've not seen that before, especially as physical as they were. We've got to handle that physicality better and knock down some shots. How many point blank layups did we miss? Like 10? We put those in and we win by 26. We were 0-of-6 behind the arc and 6-of-20 inside the arc. That's not going to get it done most nights."
South Central missed 12 of its first 13 shots and trailed 7-3 after a quarter.
"Our game plan was to switch up defenses between man-to-man and 3-2," NJ coach Bayley Goodman said. "We watched a lot of film on them. We knew who was who. We know they're a very physical team and physical teams don't like to be played physically. We wanted to be physical with them, strong with the ball, strong on defense. We wanted to slow the game down. We don't score that many points per game. We did a very good job handling the ball. The girls followed game plan very well."
The leader, tight margin and the low score remained at the half, 16-14 North Judson.
"I just think our shots weren't falling," Tomblin said. "Usually we'll come out and our shots will fall, so I think that had something to do with it.
(The coaches) just said, we're OK, keep the intensity. We've just got to play our game."
The Satellites landed the decisive blow with 12 straight points to start the second half, a run ignited by its full-court trap.
"I think every team is coming at us with all they have," Lauren Bowmar said. "It could be their last game, so they're coming at us a lot harder. (The coaches) said our shots will eventually fall. I was frustrated, but I think our team handles it well and we pick each other up. That (pressure) gives us a lot of momentum that carries over to our offense."
Tomblin was scoreless at the half, but her steal and layup and another layup off a Lillian Tolmen pick-off got her going. She and Delanie Gale followed with S.C.'s first 3s.
"We hung our hat on our defense, that's for sure," Anderson said. "If we can't score the ball like we didn't, we're going to have to continue that or we're going to run into some trouble. The last time we played them, we were only up two at the half. The final score was not indicative of how the game went. We expected something similar and that's exactly what we got. We're getting everyone's best game. That's going to continue and we've got to be ready for that. I don't think I ever really saw panic on anyone's face. There was a sense of urgency, which was good."
Down 10 at 29-19, Judson still wasn't quite done, scratching within fourth on a deep Sophia Frasure trey with 21 seconds to go. She scored 10 of her 18 points in the final period.
"I couldn't be more proud of the girls," Goodman said. "The whole thing was play 32 minutes together. You might not get another 32, so leave it all out on the floor, no matter what. The girls never gave up, they clawed their way back, hit a couple big shots, just a few things fell short. You don't get to be No. 1 and undefeated just because. They're a good team. He's a good coach. He works them. They play hard. But a lot of coaches probably will watch what we did and it will change their game plan a lot."
Tomblin led S.C. with 11 points and Bowmar scored eight.
"It was an unusual week," Anderson said, noting school was closed since Wednesday. "We can't make an excuse out of that. It throws us off a little bit, but North Judson's in the same boat. It's not like they had an advantage in that regard. At the end of the day, we got the job done."
