La Porte Turbos swimmers, from left, James Quadlin, Landon Gillisse, Jake Schroeder and Gavin Crail, competed in the Age Group State Championship over the weekend at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Schroeder was the 100-yard backstroke runner-up and took sixth in the 200 back.
The fastest 14-&-under swimmers in the state converged on the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis over the weekend for the Age Group State Championship, and four members of the LaPorte Turbos Club team more than held their own.
Jakob Schroeder had the meet of a lifetime by winning the silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke. Seeded sixth with a time of 55.29, Schroeder clocked 53.42 in preliminaries and broke his own team record with a 52.64 in the finals, where he was out-touched by Irish Aquatics star Leo Ni.
