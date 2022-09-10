MISHAWAKA – Start of the third quarter.
New Prairie is locked in a tight 14-14 battle with Northern Indiana Conference rival Mishawaka Marian.
The Cougars take the kickoff, march 52 yards in 13 plays, take eight minutes off the clock, and accomplish not a thing. They turn the football over on fourth down at Marian’s 20-yard line.
“It felt like we did all that work for nothing,” said New Prairie quarterback Marshall Kmiecik.
But then it was the defense’s turn. And the Cougars defense wasn’t about to let all that effort go to waste.
“The energy the defense has carries over to the offense,” said Kmiecik. “When they have great plays, we have great plays.”
Next thing you know, New Prairie linebacker Tayvion Ortman intercepts a pass from Marian quarterback Bryce LaSane. And this time, the Cougars offense finishes the drive.
Jacob Mrozinski scores on a two-yard bolt and New Prairie has all the momentum on its way to a 34-14 victory Friday night at Marian’s Otolski Field.
Noah Mungia rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, while Kmiecik totaled 111 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars improved to 4-0.
A fourth-quarter surge – when they scored 20 points – enabled the Cougars to gain revenge for last year’s 33-0 thrashing at the hands of this same Marian team.
That memory, in fact, may have had something to do with New Prairie scoring a touchdown with 11 seconds remaining, after the game was long decided. Mungia bolted to paydirt from six yards out.
“Yeah, that was nice,” said Kmiecik, remembering that the Knights did a similar thing to the Cougars a year earlier.
New Prairie coach Casey McKim was happy – relieved? – that his team woke up after falling asleep in the second period, when a 14-0 Cougars lead turned into a 14-14 tie at halftime.
He recognized the defense’s role in getting things turned around.
“Coming out in the second half, to drive it down the field and not get any points was really tough,” said McKim. “Our defense kept us in it. They got the turnovers that allowed us to do some things, and then we just started to execute at a higher level.”
That higher level included a 52-yard drive to take the lead, followed by a 54-yard drive that ended with a 22-yard Kmiecik TD run. And, of course, the 63-yard hustle to close out the contest in the final two minutes.
A pass-happy Marian team (1-3) rushed for only 63 yards as LaSane, the Knights’ junior quarterback, had to do most of the work. He completed 10-of-23 passes for 105 yards, but also tossed two interceptions.
The contest looked as if it would be a blowout at the start as the Cougars scored on their first possession with a 5-yard Mrozinski run. Then, the score went to 14-0 when senior Brice VanBruaene blocked a Marian punt at the Knights 23-yard line, scooped up the bouncing ball and ran it into the end zone.
But the second quarter was a different story, as the Knights scored on a couple long drives to knot things up right before the half.
“That was a tough one,” said Marian coach Michael Davidson. “You saw two teams that came out in the second half, and one that was hungry. They came out and took control of the game, and we didn’t respond to the punch.”
NEW PRAIRIE 34, MISHAWAKA MARIAN 14
New Prairie;14;0;0;20;–;34
Marian;0;14;0;0;–;14
Scoring
1st Quarter
NP – Jacob Mrozinski 5 run (kick failed), 8:10
NP – Brice VanBruaene 23 blocked punt return (Blake Morse pass from Marshall Kmiecik), 2:36
2nd Quarter
M – Brian Osman 1 run (Jank kick), 10:08
M – Osman 2 run (Jank kick), 0:15
4th Quarter
NP – Mrozinski 2 run (Owen Chalik kick), 8:22
NP – Kmiecik 22 run (pass failed), 3:52
NP – Noah Mungia 6 run (Chalik kick), 0:11
Team Statistics
NP;M
First downs;16;10
Rushes-yards;50-312;28-63
Passing yards;0;105
Passing;0-4-1;10-23-2
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-0
Punts-avg.;2-43;6-36
Penalties-yards;6-45;6-43
Individual Statistics
RUSHING – New Prairie, Mungia 23-142, Kmiecik 12-111, Brock Sinka 11-51, Mrozinski 3-12, Reed Robinson 1-(-4). Marian, Osman 17-56, Aidan Kelly 2-12, LaSane 8-(-5), Chase Bays 1-0.
PASSING – New Prairie, Kmiecik 0-4-1. Marian, LaSane 10-23-2.
RECEIVING – Marian, William Owens 5-59, Jack Diroll 2-33, Chase Bays 2-13, Braxton Brooks 1-1.
