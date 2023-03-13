Jake Mrozinski of New Prairie, right, has been named to the North All-Star team that will play the South in the annual Indiana high school game in July at North Central High School in Indianapolis. Mrozinski will be joined by coach Casey McKim and teammate Tayvion Ortman.
New Prairie seniors Jake Mrozinski and Tayvion Ortman have been chosen to the North All-Star team that will take on the South in the annual Indiana high school game in July at North Central High School in Indianapolis.
“Obviously, it’s an honor. I knew I was up for it, but I didn’t know for sure, so I’m excited,” Mrozinski said. “I went down last year to see Ben (Fronk) play. I’m looking forward to it.”
