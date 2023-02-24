Drew Eubank has resigned Friday as Westville's boys basketball coach for personal reasons, effective immediately.
"The school corporation will be unable to comment any further on this personnel change, and we appreciate your respect for the privacy of our student-athletes and coaching staff as they prepare for sectionals next week," Athletics Director Wes Bucher said.
