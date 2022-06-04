It was a historical day for South Central athletics Saturday.
The Sateliltes softball team edged Rossville 4-3 to win the Class A Frankfort Semistate, earning its first state finals, while back north in South Bend, the S.C. baseball team overame an early three-run deficit to down Fremont 6-3.
