On May 3, Chiefland Middle High School held its annual Scholarship Night. AMVETS Suwannee River Post 422 presented two $1,000 scholarships to Miss Bridget Wasson and Mister Iziah Brown. We congratulate all the seniors for their hard work and dedication. And we are especially proud of Miss Wasson and Mister Brown.
Suwannee River AMVETS Post 422 presents scholarships to Chiefland Middle High School seniors
- By Lee Layne Special to the Citizen
