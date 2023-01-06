Jake Schroeder and Gavin Crail of the LaPorte Turbos swim team have been selected to represent Team Indiana at the Mid-States Championship Meet this weekend in Indianapolis.
"It's a great honor to be chosen," Turbos coach Brahim Hakim said. "Only the best of the best have the opportunity to swim at Mid-States. Most swimmers have AAA or AAAA Zone and National qualifying times."
Team Indiana will be racing against the fastest swimmers from Michigan, Kentucky, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio.
"Team Indiana is poised to do very well, and LaPorte County should be proud of our swimmers," Hakim said.
Schroeder and Crail, both 14, will be swimming multiple events. Schroder will compete in the 200 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 backstroke, as well as the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Crail will do the 200 and 400 individual medleys the 100 and 200 fly, the 200 breast and the 200 medley relay.
"Jake is a backstroke specialist and Gavin is a breaststroke specialist, but both boys can swim any event well," Hakim said. "The Turbos have been well represented on Team Indiana in recent years, and Jake and Gavin both hope to make a big impact at the meet."
