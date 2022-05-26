Tracking History

The Federal Government has conducted a census or account of its population every year since 1790. In that year, the census takers, who were U.S. Marshals on horseback, counted 3.9 million inhabitants.
Why did the government undertake such a large project? As America expanded, the nation’s interests grew more complex and the government needed to plan for that new growth.
The Territory of Florida was interested in the number of people who lived within its borders because a minimum population was required for statehood. The first federal census of the Territory of Florida was taken in 1830. The total population of the territory was 34,730 or 0.6 inhabitants per square mile. By 1840, the population of the 20 counties formed to date had grown to 54,477 men, women and children.
In 1845, the minimum population requirements must have been met as Florida was admitted to the Union on March 3 and Levy County was formed one week later on March 10.
Although Levy County has experienced moderate increases and deceases in population over the years since the first official Federal census was conducted in Florida in 1850, the number of inhabitants in Levy County totaled:
1850: 465
1860: 1,781
1870: 2,018
1880: 5,767
1890: 6,586
1900: 8,603
1910: 10,361
1920: 9,921
1930: 12,456
1940: 12,550
1950: 10,637
1960: 10,364
1970: 10,756
1980: 19,870
1990: 25,923
2000: 34,450
2010: 40,801
2020: 42,915
For local governments, the U.S. Census that takes place every 10 years is as much about counting money as about counting people. The Federal government uses census figures as the basis for handing out billions in aid.
