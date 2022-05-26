Tracking History
The Federal Government has conducted a census or account of its population every year since 1790. In that year, the census takers, who were U.S. Marshals on horseback, counted 3.9 million inhabitants.

Why did the government undertake such a large project? As America expanded, the nation’s interests grew more complex and the government needed to plan for that new growth.

The Territory of Florida was interested in the number of people who lived within its borders because a minimum population was required for statehood. The first federal census of the Territory of Florida was taken in 1830. The total population of the territory was 34,730 or 0.6 inhabitants per square mile. By 1840, the population of the 20 counties formed to date had grown to 54,477 men, women and children.

In 1845, the minimum population requirements must have been met as Florida was admitted to the Union on March 3 and Levy County was formed one week later on March 10.

Although Levy County has experienced moderate increases and deceases in population over the years since the first official Federal census was conducted in Florida in 1850, the number of inhabitants in Levy County totaled:

1850: 465

1860: 1,781

1870: 2,018

1880: 5,767

1890: 6,586

1900: 8,603

1910: 10,361

1920: 9,921

1930: 12,456

1940: 12,550

1950: 10,637

1960: 10,364

1970: 10,756

1980: 19,870

1990: 25,923

2000: 34,450

2010: 40,801

2020: 42,915

For local governments, the U.S. Census that takes place every 10 years is as much about counting money as about counting people. The Federal government uses census figures as the basis for handing out billions in aid.

