WILLISTON — A district crown was on the line in Williston on May 5.
In what was a back-and-forth affair throughout, ultimately, it was the Taylor (Pierson) Wildcats who walked away winners of the District 8-1A softball championship over the Williston Red Devils by a score of 7-6.
Taylor (13-5, 0-0), which has now won its last six games in a row, jumped out to an early lead in the game’s first inning and managed to hold on to secure its 13th victory of the season.
The Wildcats cracked the scoreboard in the first inning after a 2-run single from third baseman Ava Ramos. This came after the lead off batter Deana Cunningham reached base via a walk and left fielder Haley Worden got on second after a throwing error at first base.
Following the two runs, Taylor would add one more after a pass ball allowed first baseman Karen Kelly to score from third base to put the Wildcats’ lead at 3-0. Williston (18-7, 0-0) would respond in the bottom of the first after third baseman Raegan Geiger slapped an RBI single to bring home shortstop Olivia Davis from second base.
Some strategic base running in the top of the second by Taylor allowed the Wildcats to tack on their to lead to put the score at 4-1. However, the Red Devils also added another run in the bottom of the inning thanks to a throwing error at first base, which allowed right fielder Savannah Rodriguez to score from second after reaching base via a single.
Things would heat up in the third inning, as Williston managed to tie the game with a sacrifice fly from catcher Cheyenne Boggs and an RBI single from second baseman Baylee Cribbs to put the score at 4-4. The bats cooled down for both teams in the fourth inning, but Taylor would jump back out in front again in the fifth inning.
The Wildcats had the bases loaded with two outs in the inning. The Red Devils were eyeing to get out of the bases-loaded-jam and got the batter to hit a ground ball, which was then dropped by the first baseman on the throw, allowing two runs to come home.
Trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the sixth, Williston once again came from behind and tied the game following an RBI single from pitcher Nevaeh Hayes and an RBI single from Boggs to put the score at 6-6 and get the Red Devils’ fans on their feet.
This excitement from the Williston crowd would quickly turn silent in the top of the seventh after Taylor broke the tie thanks to an RBI double from catcher Amya Ramos that went to the fence in left field and allowed Kelly to score.
In their last plate appearance in the bottom of the inning, the Red Devils’ bats could not get going, as they went down 1-2-3 to ultimately put the game’s final score at 7-6.
After the game, Williston coach Carl Williams said the handful of mistakes and insufficient hitting at the plate were two of the reasons the Red Devils fell short of a district title.
“When you play a game that’s going back-and-forth like that, you have to cut down on your mistakes and multiply on your hits,” he said. “And tonight, we didn’t get it done.”
Williston finished with 11 hits as a team. Geiger managed to get three of these, going 3-for-4 from the plate with one RBI. As for the Wildcats, they racked up eight hits as a team.
The Red Devils had two errors while Taylor had one. Hayes struck out seven batters and walked five while on the mound for Williston. On the other side, Wildcats’ pitcher Hailey Whidden was pulled in the bottom of the sixth after striking out one batter, allowing two walks and four runs up until this point in the pitching circle.
As the Red Devils prepare for the state playoffs, Williams was asked what Williston needs to improve on as it moves forward. He circled back to the topics already addressed.
“Just that,” he said. “Defense and pitching. Defense and pitches will get us there.”
The Red Devils will look to avenge the loss to Taylor in the district championship when they face the Wildcats again tonight on the road in the regional semifinals.
